TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Rating Reiterated by Nomura

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Nomura in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, CICC Research raised TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.18.

Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.48. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $90.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,215.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,362,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090,550 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,325,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth $370,871,000. Finally, Serenity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Serenity Capital LLC now owns 3,221,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,389,000 after buying an additional 863,036 shares during the period.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

