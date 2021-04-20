TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Up 4.8%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s share price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.50 and last traded at $63.65. Approximately 21,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,714,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.76.

TAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. CICC Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,215.44, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

