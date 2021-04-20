Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.1% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Target were worth $11,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.58. 39,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,894,567. The firm has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $100.50 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.24.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.