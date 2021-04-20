Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.84. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

TMHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 993,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,733. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $32.68.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 95,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $3,058,333.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,410.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,780 shares of company stock worth $9,330,031. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

