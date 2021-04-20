Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.84. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

TMHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 993,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,733. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $32.68.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 95,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $3,058,333.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,410.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,780 shares of company stock worth $9,330,031. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.