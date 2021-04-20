TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stake Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,889 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $8,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in TC Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,807,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $328,006,000 after purchasing an additional 344,192 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,524,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,946,000 after purchasing an additional 975,198 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in TC Energy by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter valued at $205,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.77. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.6852 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 81.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.65.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

