TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.88

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 186702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TCG BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

The company has a market cap of $754.72 million, a PE ratio of -80.65 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.96 million. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is currently 71.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

