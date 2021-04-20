TD Securities Increases Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$214.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price upped by stock analysts at TD Securities to C$214.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$230.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada to C$199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$187.36.

FNV stock traded up C$4.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$175.73. The company had a trading volume of 180,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 11.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$155.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$164.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$133.63 and a 52 week high of C$222.15.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.5999995 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

