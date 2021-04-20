TE-FOOD (TONE) Price Tops $0.0683 on Major Exchanges

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 20th. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $38.80 million and $1.67 million worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TE-FOOD has traded up 15.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TE-FOOD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00067234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00090501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.06 or 0.00644608 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00043868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TONE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,973,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TE-FOOD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TE-FOOD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.