Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,743 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.0% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $2,507,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.6% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2,140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 145,660 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after buying an additional 139,160 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $258.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.95. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $166.11 and a one year high of $261.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.41.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.