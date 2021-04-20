TechnipFMC (FTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TechnipFMC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTI. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TechnipFMC stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

