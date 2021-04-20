TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Gap Down to $7.28

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.28, but opened at $7.09. TechnipFMC shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 171,750 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.32.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.58, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 24.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 66,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

