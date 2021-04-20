TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.85 Million

Analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will post sales of $52.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. TechTarget reported sales of $31.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year sales of $231.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $225.60 million to $237.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $269.20 million, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $271.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTGT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $73.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average is $65.45. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.03 and a beta of 0.97.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $203,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,022.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $189,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,462 over the last 90 days. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 62,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 24,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 85,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

