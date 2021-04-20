Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.43

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

TKAGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telekom Austria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

About Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

