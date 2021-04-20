Telsey Advisory Group Initiates Coverage on ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.06% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TDUP opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

