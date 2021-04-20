Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Price Target Raised to GBX 325 at Berenberg Bank

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th.

LON:TEG opened at GBX 241 ($3.15) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 231.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 196.09. Ten Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of GBX 118.15 ($1.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 246 ($3.21). The firm has a market cap of £164.72 million and a P/E ratio of -9.16.

In other Ten Entertainment Group news, insider Graham Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85), for a total value of £21,800 ($28,481.84).

About Ten Entertainment Group

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 45 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

