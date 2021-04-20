Tenable (TENB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The business had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tenable to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.96 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $88,886.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,724.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $713,550.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,705.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 396,148 shares of company stock worth $18,284,415 in the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

