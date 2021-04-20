Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Earnings Results

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.58, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,571. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.08, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock worth $145,205,515 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

THC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

