Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.12-5.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.4-19.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.31 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.12-5.46 EPS.

NYSE THC traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.02. 1,123,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,571. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -416.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.26.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.58. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.89.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock worth $145,205,515. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

