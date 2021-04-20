Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.12-5.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.4-19.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.31 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 4.12-5.46 EPS.
NYSE THC traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.02. 1,123,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,571. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -416.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.26.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.58. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock worth $145,205,515. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.