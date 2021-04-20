Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69-1.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65-4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.12-5.46 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.02. 1,123,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.26.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.58. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

THC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.89.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,088,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock worth $145,205,515. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

