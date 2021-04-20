Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69-1.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65-4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 4.12-5.46 EPS.
Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.02. 1,123,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.26.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.58. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,088,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock worth $145,205,515. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
