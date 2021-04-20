Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.12-5.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.4-19.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.4 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.69-1.39 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $52.26. The stock had a trading volume of 46,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,445. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.89.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock worth $145,205,515. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

