Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.12-5.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.4-19.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.4 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q2 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.69-1.39 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:THC traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $52.26. The stock had a trading volume of 46,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,445. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock worth $145,205,515. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
