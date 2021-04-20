Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after buying an additional 71,027 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,916,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

TER stock opened at $126.32 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $112,982.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,078.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,970.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,370 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

