Ternium (TX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ternium (NYSE:TX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ternium to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TX opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Ternium has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $40.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

