TerraCredit Trading Down 1.9% This Week (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a market cap of $13.02 million and approximately $80.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraCredit has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

