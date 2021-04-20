TerraKRW (KRT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $96,077.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. TerraKRW has a market cap of $49.00 million and approximately $96,077.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00062760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.05 or 0.00275098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004471 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026043 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.47 or 0.00975692 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.38 or 0.00665267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,770.10 or 1.00078563 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 54,220,306,854 coins and its circulating supply is 54,219,577,746 coins. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

