Tervita (TEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tervita (TSE:TEV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Tervita to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.06) by C$0.87. The business had revenue of C$381.00 million during the quarter.

Get Tervita alerts:

Shares of TEV opened at C$5.09 on Tuesday. Tervita has a 12-month low of C$1.69 and a 12-month high of C$5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.55. The company has a market cap of C$588.68 million and a PE ratio of -13.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEV shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. ATB Capital lowered shares of Tervita from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tervita currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.25.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.