Tesco (LON:TSCO) PT Lowered to GBX 280 at Berenberg Bank

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TSCO. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 282.29 ($3.69).

TSCO opened at GBX 232.06 ($3.03) on Monday. Tesco has a 1-year low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 329.33 ($4.30). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 227.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 228.30.

In other Tesco news, insider Steve Golsby bought 8,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £19,368 ($25,304.42). Also, insider Alison Platt bought 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £10,488 ($13,702.64). Insiders have acquired 13,386 shares of company stock valued at $3,026,924 over the last quarter.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

