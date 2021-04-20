Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TSLA. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $714.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $669.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $639.33. Tesla has a 1 year low of $134.76 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $685.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,435.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,403 shares of company stock valued at $62,638,774. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 40.6% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.7% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.7% during the first quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

