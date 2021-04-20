Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading 2.8% Higher

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s stock price was up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $734.84 and last traded at $734.46. Approximately 174,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 35,161,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $714.63.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $686.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,435.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $669.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $639.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,403 shares of company stock valued at $62,638,774. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,294,658,000 after acquiring an additional 278,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

