TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.86

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.86 and traded as high as $7.67. TESSCO Technologies shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 16,965 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $99.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TESS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.