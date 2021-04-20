Tether (USDT) Market Cap Hits $48.69 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Tether coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a market cap of $48.69 billion and $171.63 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00061895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.79 or 0.00272750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004373 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00025843 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.42 or 0.00929334 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.20 or 0.00650540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,725.79 or 0.99952975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,394.22 or 0.87034477 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 51,866,290,994 coins and its circulating supply is 48,689,996,565 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.