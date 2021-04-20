Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Boosted by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 2.6% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.46.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,468,982.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $185.30. 119,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,805,105. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $170.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

