Texas Instruments (TXN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Texas Instruments to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Texas Instruments to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ TXN opened at $187.06 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.13. The firm has a market cap of $172.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.46.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.