Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Stephens

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stephens from $86.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential downside of 4.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TXRH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $97.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397 over the last 90 days. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $35,514,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 445,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

