TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,779 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of TG Therapeutics worth $13,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 22,168 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGTX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

TGTX opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

