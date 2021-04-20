TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of TGTX opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $56.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 2.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,484,000 after buying an additional 62,031 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

