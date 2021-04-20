The Aaron’s (AAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect The Aaron’s to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.50 million. On average, analysts expect The Aaron’s to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AAN opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. The Aaron’s has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $27.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $32.67.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAN. Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

