The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,859,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. The AES makes up about 1.2% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.43% of The AES worth $76,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,668,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 288,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 19.4% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 108,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The AES during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

Shares of NYSE AES traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.47. The company had a trading volume of 153,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of -54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AES. TheStreet raised shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.