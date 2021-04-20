The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti Sells 5,315 Shares

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 5,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $263,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ralph J. Nicoletti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The AZEK alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 8,175 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $382,263.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $665,850.00.

AZEK stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.23. 906,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,504. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $49.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The AZEK by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,605 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of The AZEK by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $22,005,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The AZEK by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,597,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,887,000 after purchasing an additional 508,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The AZEK by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,580,000 after purchasing an additional 447,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.39.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.