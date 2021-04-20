The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stake Increased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6,056.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,256 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 617,068 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon makes up 2.2% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO owned about 0.07% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $29,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,396,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,468 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $358,714,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,697,000 after purchasing an additional 208,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

BK stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.63. 191,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,850,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

