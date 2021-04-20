The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,454.90

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,454.90 ($58.20) and traded as high as GBX 4,666.52 ($60.97). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,603 ($60.14), with a volume of 181,570 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,055 ($79.11) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,235.22 ($68.40).

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The firm has a market cap of £5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,456.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,454.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a GBX 9.13 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.71%.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Rachel Downey bought 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,467 ($58.36) per share, for a total transaction of £18,314.70 ($23,928.27). Also, insider Sean Ellis sold 6,927 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,317 ($56.40), for a total value of £299,038.59 ($390,695.83).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

