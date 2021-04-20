The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,041 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 25.5% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $79.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $80.21.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.