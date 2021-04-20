The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,876 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of The Buckle worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

In other The Buckle news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $109,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,369.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $296,063.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,690.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,663 shares of company stock worth $1,695,887. 41.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Buckle stock opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $44.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 61.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

