The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $77.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Argus from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.09.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.68. The stock had a trading volume of 570,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,429,395. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $68.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.12.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $79,336,316 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,989,000 after acquiring an additional 142,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

