The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $57.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.17. 841,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,749,604. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

