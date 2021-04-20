The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.86

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.86 and traded as high as $3.85. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 80,538 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $56.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The Dixie Group by 600.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 188,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Dixie Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in The Dixie Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

