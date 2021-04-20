The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on April 27th (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio’s (NYSE:NAPA) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 27th. The Duckhorn Portfolio had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NAPA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Duckhorn Portfolio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

NYSE:NAPA opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $20.73.

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.33% of The Duckhorn Portfolio as of its most recent SEC filing.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

