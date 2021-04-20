The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,066 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of The E.W. Scripps worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in The E.W. Scripps by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in The E.W. Scripps by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in The E.W. Scripps by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

NASDAQ SSP opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 1.94. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Symson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura Tomlin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $321,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at $187,705.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,799 shares of company stock worth $3,838,522. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The E.W. Scripps Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.