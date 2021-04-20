The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Cut by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.05.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $309.18 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $313.72. The firm has a market cap of $112.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.80.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

