The Force Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.02 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00014141 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $219.57 or 0.00396816 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001761 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

