The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,257. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $88.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

